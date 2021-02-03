Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.