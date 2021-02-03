Morgan Stanley Sells 2,863 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.21. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $70.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.