Morgan Stanley Sells 3,755 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

