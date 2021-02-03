Morgan Stanley Sells 8,478 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MediciNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

