Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAIL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.