Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

