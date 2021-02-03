Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

MNARF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

