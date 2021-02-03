Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 728 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,214. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

