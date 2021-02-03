Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter.

IYH traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

