Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,001 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $292.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $270.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.40 and a 12 month high of $294.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.