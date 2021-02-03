Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,909. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

