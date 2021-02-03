Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 434,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,361. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

