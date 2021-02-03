Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

FPXI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 353,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $74.96.

