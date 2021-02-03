Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.82. 4,029,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

