MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $3.98. MoSys shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 817,962 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

