Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 30.8%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)’s stock price was up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 80,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 118,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Theia project, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

