MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,250,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

