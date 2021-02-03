MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MTUAY traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $153.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

