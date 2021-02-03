Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,986. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLI opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.