Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.91. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 172,068 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

