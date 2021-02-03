Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 4,198,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,694,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

