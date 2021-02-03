Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,321. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

