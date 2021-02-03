Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $429.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.