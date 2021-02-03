NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $27.03. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 37,169 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,283 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $462,174 over the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

