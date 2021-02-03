Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Short Interest Update

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NNOMF remained flat at $$4.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29. Nano One Materials has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

