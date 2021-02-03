Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0063 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $149,042.77 and approximately $278,882.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,541,275 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.