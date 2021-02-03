National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NEM opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

