National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.17).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.43) on Monday. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -72.83.

About National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

