National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

