National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,010.08 ($13.20).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NG opened at GBX 867.60 ($11.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 888.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 897.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

