National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,276.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,021 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $41,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 206,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 4,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,979. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

