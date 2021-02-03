NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires £149.48 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Katie Murray acquired 92 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).

On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray acquired 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

LON NWG opened at GBX 154.95 ($2.02) on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.96. The stock has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

