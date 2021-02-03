NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 543.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 1,223,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

