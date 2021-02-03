Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Neenah has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

