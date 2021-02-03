Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 66,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 115,834 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

