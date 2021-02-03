Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,723. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

