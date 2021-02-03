Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

NSRGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $113.67. 7,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

