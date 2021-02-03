NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

