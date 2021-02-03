Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $541.88. 33,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.