NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 178,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 340,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,683. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

