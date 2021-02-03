Neutrino Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00310278 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00028950 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

