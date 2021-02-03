New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Down 26.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $8.13. 3,276,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,469,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The company has a market cap of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

