New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) vs. Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Critical Survey

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andover Mining has a beta of 13.65, meaning that its share price is 1,265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Mountain Finance and Andover Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Andover Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Andover Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.14 $112.56 million $1.27 9.31 Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Andover Mining.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Andover Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.