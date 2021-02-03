New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

