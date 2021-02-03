New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cousins Properties by 63.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

