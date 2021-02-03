New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of WD stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

