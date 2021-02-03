New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

