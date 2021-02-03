New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 52,528.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

