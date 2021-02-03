New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Insperity by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Insperity by 57.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE NSP opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

