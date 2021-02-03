New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

